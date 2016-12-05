5 Times George Michael Showed His ‘Blue-Eyed Soul’ to Black America

As 2016 continues to troll us with loss after loss (Muhammad Ali, Prince, Ron Glass, democracy, etc.), the news on Christmas Day that singer George Michael died peacefully in his home at age 53 was saddening yet strangely predictable. Michael’s greatest hits in the 80s and 90s made him a peer of Prince, Madonna and Michael Jackson, among the most powerful musical voices of a generation.

George Michael’s journey as a working class gay white man from London who loved black music and black culture gave him an intersectional legacy that few artists (save Prince) will ever achieve. Here are 5 ways that he danced in and around the heart of black music, for better, and occasionally the worst.

1. One of the first white pop artists to use black women models in videos

In the 1980s and 90s music videos were the dominant music medium and who an artist chose to feature in their videos was a powerful economic and political statement. Groups like Duran Duran, singers like Phil Collins and Bryan Adams could change careers with their model choices, and they tended to almost exclusively choose white models for their hit songs. George Michael stood out in that time by featuring black women in his videos even going back to old forgotten songs like 1982’s “Wham Rap (Do You Enjoy What You Do?)”. George Michael didn’t use black women as soulful window dressing or back-up dancers but featured them as equal objects of desire and beauty in his music videos. Up and coming models like Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks and even Djimon Hounsou appeared in his “Freedom 90!” and “Too Funky” videos. While this might seem quaint now, those were daring and brave artistic decisions at the time.

2. Beat out Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson in American Music Awards in 1989

George Michael was the king of controversy in the black community after his controversial wins at the 1989 American Music Awards. In the Soul/R&B category he won “Best Male Artist” over Michael Jackson and Bobby Brown. Remember this was 1989’s “Don’t Be Cruel” Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson, who was still flying high off of “Bad.” Further, George Michael’s Faith album, which came close to selling Thriller numbers, beat out All Our Love by Gladys Knight and Make it Last Forever by Keith Sweat for Best Album of the Year. While Michael was popular and was played heavily on black and urban radio the idea of a white man dominating in those categories was giving everyone flashbacks to the cultural thievery of Elvis Presley just a few decades earlier. There is no better indicator of how shocking this was than to look at Jazz guitarist George Benson’s facial expression (about the 0:07 mark) when he announces Michael as winner for best R&B album.

This led to the often quoted seminal article “Blue Eyed-Soul: Are Whites Taking over Rhythm & Blues?” published in the July issue of Ebony magazine that year. To Michael’s credit, he was incredibly gracious in accepting his awards and gave an explicit shout-out to “black radio,” again a rare mention by a white artist in that era.

3. One of the first White “Rappers” in music

George Michael was trying his hand at rapping long before the Beastie Boys, let alone before Vanilla Ice and Eminem were putting ideas on wax in the coming decades. There are some similarities between 80s working class whites living under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the plight of African Americans in the 80s living under Ronald Reagan, which makes George Michael’s interest in underground ‘rap’ at the time quite understandable. The song “Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do?)” was performed almost entirely by Michael during his early days with the band Wham! In the song he dances through streets talking about how he’s taking DHS (essentially welfare in England parlance) and doesn’t have a job but he’s got “street credibility” and he’s freer than those losers working in a 9-5 job. The lyrics alone make this song indistinguishable from most rap at the time, but coming from George Michael’s pretty boy visage it’s hard to take it seriously. However the song indicates that his interest in African American cultural sounds pre-dated future collaborations with Aretha Franklin.

4. George Michael was the white soul star black folks could agree upon

George Michael was the soul music that black kids like me, who grew up in the almost exclusively white mid-western suburbs in the 80’s and 90’s could actually share with my cousins in inner city Newark. In Key & Peele’s summer action comedy Keanu there is a scene that literally could’ve been lifted from my childhood. Nerdy Tom Dubois-esque Clarence (played by Keegan-Michael Key) has managed to convince a group of drug dealers that he’s a gangster named “Shark Tank” (the plot is ridiculous). But when they see he’s got “Freedom! 90” on his iPhone he’s in a mad scramble to maintain his black card. The whole scene is ridiculous and hilarious but also the epitome of the role that George Michael’s music plays for a certain slice of black Gen X. George Michael as cultural bridge builder in the black community was captured perfectly in a Slate piece about Keanu earlier this year.

Keegan-Michael Key, who as a biracial Michigan native might as well be the archetypal George Michael fan. Born in 1971, Key’s late-’80s high school years were soundtracked by George Michael’s music. When asked by USA Today how songs like “Faith” and “Father Figure” came to be featured so prominently in Keanu, Key became instantly wistful: “All I did for the George Michael dance sequence was, just, summon all of my … everything I ever did at every school dance from 1985 to 1990. I just wanted to channel all of that stuff—I went back there, and then, it just came out of my body. I had no idea … The lizard brain just took over.”

You know George Michael had 80’s black street cred when bi-racial kids in Michigan are listening and Everything She Wants is the non-ironic background music to a romantic montage on Everybody Hates Chris.

5. Every Movie You’ve Ever Liked Sampled George Michael

Perhaps not every movie, but George Michael’s biggest hits have aged surprisingly well and across various comedy, action and even documentary platforms. Listen to C&C Music Factory today and you wonder how anybody could listen to that grating nonsense. R. Kelly’s “Bump & Grind” was once considered serious baby-making music, now it’s a punchline. Michael’s music is considered vintage 80’s and thus is a legitimate mood setter or a way to reminisce about a more innocent time. The “Wake Me Up” before you Go-Go scene from Zoolander, “Careless Whisper” from Hot Tub Time Machine or the surprisingly romantic ending in Deadpool. George Michael must’ve had a standing commission from the FOX TV show Glee given how often his music showed up on the show. The IMDB listing of the soundtracks that George Michael’s music has appeared in reads like a Steven Spielberg resume. It just goes on forever. Next to “Christmas in Hollis,” “Last Christmas” by George Michael is a pretty safe bet to be on some relative’s tree-trimming rotation.