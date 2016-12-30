2016TaughtMe: What Were the Biggest Lessons You Learned This Year?

2016 has been a very difficult year for many of us. There have been a number of high-profile deaths, destruction all around the world, and we’re losing the Obamas in the White House and gaining President-elect Donald Trump. What a bummer!

But in the prolific words of India.Arie, “There’s a blessing in every lesson,” and here’s hoping this rings true in the ushering out of 2016. We asked you what you’ve learned about yourself this year and your responses ran the gamut—from hilarious to insightful to petty—and each and every one was amazing.

Here’s what 2016 taught you:

Sometimes you reap the harvest from seeds you've sown later than expected, but God's timing is always best. Consistency is ???? #2016taughtme https://t.co/aQdQBJkT6a — Shonda Brown White (@ShondaBWhite) December 28, 2016

#2016taughtme that people can only waste your time and energy if YOU let them…. — Elle Veezy (@ellevarner) December 27, 2016

#2016TaughtMe To stop recording the whole performance and just enjoy the concert. Live in the moment ???????? — Zaya.♡ (@ZaynabTheCat) December 27, 2016

2016 taught me I can move past pain,trauma, and discomfort to become the best person I want to be. https://t.co/C4PkPAsZcB — Water Bug Bae (@AllexClarke) December 28, 2016

#2016taughtme to stop over analyzing….overthinking…..and at times get out of my own way????! #powermoves https://t.co/iEQ4jVqre2 — Daphne E. Huntley (@huntley_daphne) December 22, 2016

#2016TaughtMe to be good with my decisions and their consequences and trust myself. I will come out better after all is said and done https://t.co/bTCsZEmcVx — Caryn Reed-Hendon (@DrCRH) December 21, 2016

People who give love don't always know how how to receive it. #2016taughtme — D Y L E M A (@Dylema_) December 17, 2016

#2016TaughtMe that everyone you claim is " loyal " turn out to be snakes in the grass . — ️️ (@lovemotar) December 27, 2016

#2016TaughtMe that you can only do so much for a person to stay. if they want to leave, they will; and that's okay. — Brooke Keown (@brookekeoown) December 27, 2016

#2016TaughtMe not to trust anyone ???? — Jennica Alexis (@jennicasanchez) December 28, 2016

#2016TaughtMe some people are not worth your time and effort, treat them how they treat you. Trust me they don't like it. — Alex Phillips (@ItsAlexOkay_) December 27, 2016

#2016TaughtMe anything and anyone can disappear in an instant, be grateful for everything and everyone you have ???????? — Tasha (@TashaJas) December 27, 2016

#2016TaughtMe to stop putting effort into dead situations. if the signs are clear they don't want to be in your life…let it go. — Bryyyy (@bryyyyy____) December 27, 2016

#2016taughtme people keep getting faker — Oct 1st♎™ (@Ashii_Lyn) December 27, 2016

Romantic relationships aren't the only ones that can be abusive. #2016TaughtMe — Jonathan Jayes-Green (@JayesGreenJ) December 18, 2016

#2016TaughtMe Everything doesn't need a response. Observe it and keep it moving. — TB (@TevonBlair) December 17, 2016

#2016taughtme being at every party is not a must — YungBull???? (@YUNG_EZZY_) December 16, 2016

#2016taughtme nobody's got you like you got you. — EllaTheActivist (@_Elllaaaa) December 28, 2016

#2016TaughtMe not to tell people my plans.Not everyone in the front row is a die-hard fan. — Dr. Jon Paul (@DoctorJonPaul) December 28, 2016

#2016taughtme you mfs need a diary — Duke ???????? (@nicholasvangogh) December 28, 2016

