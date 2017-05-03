Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

It’s been an interesting year to be veteran White House reporter April Ryan. Between back-and-forths with President Donald Trump and his press secretary, Sean Spicer, and her generally excellent work, Ryan’s name has been in the spotlight pretty much since this administration made itself comfy in the White House.



And now, in what is sure to be a breath of fresh air after all the tension brought on by the administration, the esteemed journalist, who works with American Urban Radio Networks, has been dubbed the National Association of Black Journalists’ Journalist of the Year for 2017.

As the NABJ site notes, the annual award “recognizes a black journalist who has a distinguished body of work that has extraordinary depth, scope and significance to people of the African Diaspora.”