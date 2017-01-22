Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

So you know that Facebook Live stream in which the NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown showed the innards of his Pittsburgh Steelers’ team’s locker room, where coach Mike Tomlin went off during a post game rant?



Well maybe Brown wasn’t just caught up in the excitement of the win. And maybe the generous baller is going to have some extra coins to spare when the league fines him.

NFL.com reports that Brown actually has a six-figure marketing deal with Facebook, and NBC Sports reports that the tech giant actually encouraged Brown to engage in a Facebook Live session from the locker room after the game.

So now it gets a little dicey. Not only did Brown break the NFL’s social media ban until after postgame interviews are conducted, but he may have “violated the league’s broadcast deals by infringing on the exclusive rights of the networks to broadcast locker-room video and audio,” reports NFL.com.

Coach Tomlin, who was seen flipping on the New England Patriots during the Facebook Live post, last week called Brown’s actions “foolish and inconsiderate.” Brown later apologized and explained “emotions and genuine excitement” got the best of him.

But maybe it was that check.



Read more at NFL.com and NBC Sports.